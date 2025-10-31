Patanjali Foods Ltd Achieves 67% Net Profit Surge in Q2

Patanjali Foods Ltd, a major player in the edible oils industry, has achieved a remarkable 67% increase in consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 516.69 crore, for the second quarter of this fiscal year.

In comparison, the company's net profit for the same period last year was Rs 308.58 crore. The improved performance is reflective of the company's strategic growth and market position.

Total income for the quarter climbed to Rs 9,850.06 crore, a substantial increase from Rs 8,132.76 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, according to their latest regulatory filing.