BEML and DCIL Forge Strategic Partnership for India's Maritime Growth

State-owned BEML announced on Friday that it has signed a series of agreements with the Dredging Corporation of India (DCIL) for the design and construction of dredgers and the supply of spare parts.

The agreements, worth roughly Rs 350 crore, were formalized during India Maritime Week 2025 in Mumbai, aligning the two companies in a strategic collaboration.

These memoranda of understanding (MoUs) cover various initiatives such as the development of indigenous spares, inland cutter suction dredgers, cable dredgers, long-reach excavators, and bespoke dredging solutions to improve reservoir de-siltation and inland waterway development.

BEML CMD Shantanu Roy emphasized the commitment to boosting self-reliance and advancing the nation's maritime sector.

Under this deal, BEML will lead in supplying, maintaining, and supporting the lifecycle of dredgers and related equipment, with DCIL managing their deployment and operations for key maritime and inland projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)