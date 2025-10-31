Left Menu

India's Fiscal Snapshot: Balancing Act in FY26

India's fiscal deficit reached 36.5% of the annual target mid-FY26, up from 29% the previous year. The government's fiscal strategy includes robust capital expenditure, resulting in a Rs 5.7 lakh crore deficit. The overall revenue stood at Rs 17.3 lakh crore, with substantial state tax transfers.

As of the first half of the fiscal year 2025-26, India's fiscal deficit reached 36.5% of the full-year target, marking an increase from 29% in the same period last year, according to recent data from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA). The figures reflect a trend where government expenditure continues to outpace revenue.

The deficit, calculated at Rs 5,73,123 crore during April to September 2025, is part of the Centre's broader fiscal goals for 2025-26, which aim for a deficit of 4.4% of GDP or Rs 15.69 lakh crore. The government's financial activities saw a total receipt of Rs 17.3 lakh crore, comprising tax revenues, non-tax revenues, and non-debt capital receipts.

Despite these challenges, Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at Icra, views the 40% increase in capital expenditure as a positive trend that has driven the government's fiscal deficit to Rs 5.7 lakh crore. She anticipates that expenditure savings and higher non-tax revenues will help manage potential tax revenue shortfalls, in alignment with fiscal deficit targets.

