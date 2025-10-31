Left Menu

Canada's Economy Stumbles: August GDP Contraction Sparks Recession Concerns

Canada's GDP unexpectedly contracted by 0.3% in August, with ongoing challenges in both the services and goods sectors. Although a slight GDP rise in September is projected, concerns regarding a potential recession remain. Manufacturing and extraction industries led the decline, influenced by U.S. tariffs and internal factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada's economic performance saw an unexpected downturn, as GDP contracted by 0.3% in August, according to data released on Friday. The surprise shrinkage defied predictions of zero growth, casting doubts on economic resilience.

While the services and goods sectors experienced significant downturns, an advance estimate projects a 0.1% GDP increase for September, potentially leading to a 0.4% annualized growth for the third quarter. However, this falls short of the Bank of Canada's 0.5% growth forecast, raising concerns over recession risks.

The manufacturing industry, already strained by U.S. tariffs, showed a 0.5% contraction. Mining and extraction industries faced a 0.7% decline, with metal ore and coal significantly impacted. Despite these setbacks, growth in retail trade, real estate, and leasing mitigated some service sector declines.

