Pioneering the Future: India Launches First Fully Digitised National Marine Fisheries Census

Union Minister George Kurian initiated the fully digitised National Marine Fisheries Census 2025 at CMFRI. This digital transformation aims to ensure the registration of fishermen for government benefits. The initiative highlights India's move towards data-driven fisheries governance, utilising mobile applications for real-time data efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:52 IST
  • India

Union Minister George Kurian inaugurated the groundbreaking fully digitised National Marine Fisheries Census 2025 at ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).

The minister emphasized the importance of registering fishermen on the National Fisheries Digital Platform for accessing benefits from the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana. Successful registration can be done via Common Service Centres.

This census represents a significant leap in India's fisheries governance as the first completely digital data collection. Live field data from Maharashtra and Kerala showcased real-time tracking through the VyAS Bharat and VyAS Sutra mobile apps developed by CMFRI. The nationwide operation spans 45 days across 1.2 million fisher households.

