RBI Unveils Key Surveys Influencing Monetary Policy

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to commence the next phase of three significant surveys aimed at gathering crucial insights for formulating monetary policy. Among these is a survey focusing on inflation expectations, offering critical input for future economic strategies.

Scheduled for November 2025, the Inflation Expectations Survey of Households will draw on personal experiences of price changes within individual consumption baskets, extending over 19 cities. Complementing this, the Urban Consumer Confidence Survey will collect qualitative views on the general economy, employment, pricing, and household financial conditions from various urban centers.

Moreover, the Rural Consumer Confidence Survey seeks to understand rural households' current perspectives and future outlook on economic situations—gathering data from 31 states and Union Territories. These comprehensive insights are vital, especially ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee's forthcoming meeting starting December 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)