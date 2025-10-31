Left Menu

RBI Unveils Key Surveys Influencing Monetary Policy

The Reserve Bank of India is launching the next round of three important surveys, including one focused on inflation expectations, to gather valuable insights for monetary policy decisions. These surveys, conducted across urban and rural regions, aim to capture consumer sentiments on economic conditions, employment, and price movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:20 IST
RBI Unveils Key Surveys Influencing Monetary Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to commence the next phase of three significant surveys aimed at gathering crucial insights for formulating monetary policy. Among these is a survey focusing on inflation expectations, offering critical input for future economic strategies.

Scheduled for November 2025, the Inflation Expectations Survey of Households will draw on personal experiences of price changes within individual consumption baskets, extending over 19 cities. Complementing this, the Urban Consumer Confidence Survey will collect qualitative views on the general economy, employment, pricing, and household financial conditions from various urban centers.

Moreover, the Rural Consumer Confidence Survey seeks to understand rural households' current perspectives and future outlook on economic situations—gathering data from 31 states and Union Territories. These comprehensive insights are vital, especially ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee's forthcoming meeting starting December 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025