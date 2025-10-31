Titagarh Rail Systems Secures Major Mumbai Metro Contract

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) has won a prominent contract worth Rs 2,481 crore, awarded by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The deal involves the design, manufacturing, supply, and commissioning of 132 metro coaches for Mumbai Metro Line 5.

This contract also covers signalling for a 24.9-km track, telecommunication systems spanning 16 stations, and includes platform screen doors and depot machinery. Additionally, it mandates five years of comprehensive maintenance.

Spanning both Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the Line 5 corridor, this engagement marks Titagarh Rail Systems' second major venture with Mumbai Metro, following an earlier project for Line 6. Manufacturing will be conducted at TRSL's facility in Uttarpara, near Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)