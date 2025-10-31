Delhi Metro Partners with Mappls for Real-Time Commuter Experience

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has entered a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mappls MapmyIndia, a renowned digital mapping and geospatial technology company.

This strategic partnership will integrate real-time metro information into the Mappls app, benefiting over 35 million users by offering detailed data like station locations, route maps, and travel times right at their fingertips. 'This step will bring a smarter, more seamless commuting experience across NCR,' asserted DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar.

In addition to assisting metro travelers, the initiative will bolster urban mobility and safety. The app will also enable users to report real-time civic challenges directly to authorities, thus promoting active public engagement.

