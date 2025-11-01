Vikram Singh Takes Helm at Kolkata Airport, Aims for Excellence

Vikram Singh has taken over as the director of Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, replacing PR Beuria who recently retired, according to a statement released.

Singh, with his extensive experience spanning three decades in airport operations and management, aims to uplift passenger facilitation, enhance safety standards, and improve operational efficiency.

Focusing on innovation, sustainability, and stakeholder engagement, Singh supports the Airports Authority of India's vision of achieving excellence in aviation infrastructure and services.

(With inputs from agencies.)