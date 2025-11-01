Left Menu

Vikram Singh Takes Helm at Kolkata Airport, Aims for Excellence

Vikram Singh has been appointed as the director of Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, succeeding PR Beuria. With three decades of industry experience, Singh plans to enhance passenger facilitation, safety, and operational efficiency. He is set to prioritize innovation, sustainability, and stakeholder engagement alongside the Airports Authority's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-11-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 15:09 IST
Vikram Singh Takes Helm at Kolkata Airport, Aims for Excellence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vikram Singh has taken over as the director of Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, replacing PR Beuria who recently retired, according to a statement released.

Singh, with his extensive experience spanning three decades in airport operations and management, aims to uplift passenger facilitation, enhance safety standards, and improve operational efficiency.

Focusing on innovation, sustainability, and stakeholder engagement, Singh supports the Airports Authority of India's vision of achieving excellence in aviation infrastructure and services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025