Security Scare: Indigo Flight Diverted to Mumbai Amid 'Human Bomb' Threat

On Saturday, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad was on high alert after receiving a chilling email threat. The message claimed a 'human bomb' was onboard an IndiGo flight from Jeddah, leading to a swift response from authorities and a diversion to Mumbai.

The threatening email, received at approximately 5:30 am, warned of potential explosives linked to LTTE-ISI operatives, reminiscent of a 1984 Madras Airport incident. The plane landed safely in Mumbai, where comprehensive security checks revealed no threats, according to police reports.

An investigation is underway following the airport's complaint. IndiGo Airlines assured full cooperation with security protocols, ensuring the safety of passengers while minimizing travel disruptions with refreshments and timely updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)