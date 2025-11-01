Left Menu

Security Scare: Indigo Flight Diverted to Mumbai Amid 'Human Bomb' Threat

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport received a threat email about a 'human bomb' on an IndiGo flight from Jeddah to Hyderabad, prompting its diversion to Mumbai. All safety checks were conducted, revealing no issues. The incident is under investigation, and IndiGo managed the situation by minimizing passenger inconvenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-11-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 16:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad was on high alert after receiving a chilling email threat. The message claimed a 'human bomb' was onboard an IndiGo flight from Jeddah, leading to a swift response from authorities and a diversion to Mumbai.

The threatening email, received at approximately 5:30 am, warned of potential explosives linked to LTTE-ISI operatives, reminiscent of a 1984 Madras Airport incident. The plane landed safely in Mumbai, where comprehensive security checks revealed no threats, according to police reports.

An investigation is underway following the airport's complaint. IndiGo Airlines assured full cooperation with security protocols, ensuring the safety of passengers while minimizing travel disruptions with refreshments and timely updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

