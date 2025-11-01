TVS Motor Company Sees Robust Growth Across Segments in October 2025
TVS Motor Company reported a significant increase in sales for October 2025, with an 11% boost from the previous year. The growth spans across various segments, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and international markets. The company continues to prioritize sustainable mobility through its extensive global operations.
Bengaluru
In October 2025, TVS Motor Company achieved a remarkable sales milestone, reporting 543,557 units sold, marking an 11% increase compared to the same period last year.
The company's two-wheeler segment alone saw a 10% rise, with domestic sales contributing to an 8% increase. Notably, motorcycles experienced a 16% upswing in sales.
While the international market recorded a 21% increase, challenges such as magnet availability persist. As a committed player in sustainable mobility, TVS Motor Company continues to enhance customer experience across 80 countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
