TVS Motor Company Sees Robust Growth Across Segments in October 2025

TVS Motor Company reported a significant increase in sales for October 2025, with an 11% boost from the previous year. The growth spans across various segments, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and international markets. The company continues to prioritize sustainable mobility through its extensive global operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-11-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 16:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In October 2025, TVS Motor Company achieved a remarkable sales milestone, reporting 543,557 units sold, marking an 11% increase compared to the same period last year.

The company's two-wheeler segment alone saw a 10% rise, with domestic sales contributing to an 8% increase. Notably, motorcycles experienced a 16% upswing in sales.

While the international market recorded a 21% increase, challenges such as magnet availability persist. As a committed player in sustainable mobility, TVS Motor Company continues to enhance customer experience across 80 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

