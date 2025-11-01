Left Menu

Strategic Delay: Dover Hits Pause on EU Biometric Rollout for Cars

The Port of Dover has delayed the launch of the EU's new biometric border checks for car passengers, awaiting approval from French authorities. The Entry/Exit System, which started in October for freight, involves passport scanning and biometric data collection. The port, prepared for a November start, awaits further instruction.

Updated: 01-11-2025 18:22 IST
  • United Kingdom

The Port of Dover has announced a delay in implementing the European Union's biometric border checks for car passengers, citing pending approval from French authorities. This decision comes as part of the rollout of the Entry/Exit System (EES), which began in October for non-EU citizens, including visitors from the UK.

For travelers departing the UK via Dover, the Eurotunnel at Folkestone, or Eurostar terminal at St Pancras International, this new system requires registering at the border through passport scans, fingerprint, and photograph verification. While freight and coach traffic began this process on October 12, checks for tourist traffic have been postponed.

According to Doug Bannister, CEO of the Port of Dover, preparations are in place for a proposed November 1 launch, but the commencement hinges on the guidance of French authorities. Bannister previously expressed confidence that the introduction would not lead to summer congestion, despite each car taking significantly longer to process.

