Safe Landing: Sri Airlines' Mid-Air Drama in Nepal

A Sri Airlines flight, carrying 82 people, made an emergency landing at Gautam Buddha International Airport in Nepal's Lumbini province after experiencing a technical glitch.

The Kathmandu-bound Flight 222 departed from Dhangadhi of Sudur Pashchim province but encountered a hydraulic failure mid-air, officials reported.

After safely landing in Bhairahawa, all passengers and crew members disembarked unharmed, and a replacement aircraft was sent from Kathmandu to retrieve them.