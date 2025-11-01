Safe Landing: Sri Airlines' Mid-Air Drama in Nepal
A Sri Airlines flight with 82 people on board made a safe emergency landing at Gautam Buddha International Airport in Nepal after experiencing a hydraulic failure. The Kathmandu-bound flight was diverted to Bhairahawa following the incident. All passengers and crew were safe, and a replacement aircraft was dispatched.
A Sri Airlines flight, carrying 82 people, made an emergency landing at Gautam Buddha International Airport in Nepal's Lumbini province after experiencing a technical glitch.
The Kathmandu-bound Flight 222 departed from Dhangadhi of Sudur Pashchim province but encountered a hydraulic failure mid-air, officials reported.
After safely landing in Bhairahawa, all passengers and crew members disembarked unharmed, and a replacement aircraft was sent from Kathmandu to retrieve them.
