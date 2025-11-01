Left Menu

Festive Cheer Boosts Record Sales for Top Automakers in India

India's top carmakers, including Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Tata Motors, reported record sales in October, spurred by festive demand and GST reforms. The period showcased significant growth across various brands, with Kia and Toyota achieving their best monthly sales since entering the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 18:37 IST
Festive Cheer Boosts Record Sales for Top Automakers in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a buoyant market reaction fueled by festive demand and GST reforms, leading automakers in India have reported record-breaking sales figures for October 2025.

Industry giants such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Mahindra & Mahindra led the charge, boasting significant year-on-year growth and setting new benchmarks in vehicle sales. Maruti Suzuki alone recorded a 20% retail sales increase, achieving its highest October sales ever. During the 40-day festive period beginning with Navratra, Maruti Suzuki registered 5 lakh bookings and 4.1 lakh retail sales, doubling last year's performance.

Meanwhile, Kia and Toyota set personal bests for monthly sales, with Kia India achieving a 30% sales increase. This period of robust automotive growth underscores a significant shift in consumer purchasing behavior, influenced heavily by economic factors and festive spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025