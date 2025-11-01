Festive Cheer Boosts Record Sales for Top Automakers in India

In a buoyant market reaction fueled by festive demand and GST reforms, leading automakers in India have reported record-breaking sales figures for October 2025.

Industry giants such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Mahindra & Mahindra led the charge, boasting significant year-on-year growth and setting new benchmarks in vehicle sales. Maruti Suzuki alone recorded a 20% retail sales increase, achieving its highest October sales ever. During the 40-day festive period beginning with Navratra, Maruti Suzuki registered 5 lakh bookings and 4.1 lakh retail sales, doubling last year's performance.

Meanwhile, Kia and Toyota set personal bests for monthly sales, with Kia India achieving a 30% sales increase. This period of robust automotive growth underscores a significant shift in consumer purchasing behavior, influenced heavily by economic factors and festive spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)