Festive Cheer Boosts Record Sales for Top Automakers in India
India's top carmakers, including Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Tata Motors, reported record sales in October, spurred by festive demand and GST reforms. The period showcased significant growth across various brands, with Kia and Toyota achieving their best monthly sales since entering the market.
In a buoyant market reaction fueled by festive demand and GST reforms, leading automakers in India have reported record-breaking sales figures for October 2025.
Industry giants such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Mahindra & Mahindra led the charge, boasting significant year-on-year growth and setting new benchmarks in vehicle sales. Maruti Suzuki alone recorded a 20% retail sales increase, achieving its highest October sales ever. During the 40-day festive period beginning with Navratra, Maruti Suzuki registered 5 lakh bookings and 4.1 lakh retail sales, doubling last year's performance.
Meanwhile, Kia and Toyota set personal bests for monthly sales, with Kia India achieving a 30% sales increase. This period of robust automotive growth underscores a significant shift in consumer purchasing behavior, influenced heavily by economic factors and festive spending.
