Maruti Suzuki Partners with Kerala Grameena Bank for Innovative Vehicle Financing

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has announced a strategic partnership with Kerala Grameena Bank aimed at enhancing vehicle financing options for consumers in Kerala.

This collaboration will offer new cars, pre-owned cars, and commercial vehicle finance solutions, providing a range of benefits to the growing customer base of Kerala Grameena Bank.

The initiative focuses on improving customer experience through digitally enabled options and aims to boost economic activities in rural and semi-urban areas of Kerala.

