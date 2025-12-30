Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Partners with Kerala Grameena Bank for Innovative Vehicle Financing

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has partnered with Kerala Grameena Bank to offer retail financing solutions for various types of vehicles. This collaboration aims to enhance customer benefits by providing competitive and digitally enabled financing options, particularly targeting rural and semi-urban regions in Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 16:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has announced a strategic partnership with Kerala Grameena Bank aimed at enhancing vehicle financing options for consumers in Kerala.

This collaboration will offer new cars, pre-owned cars, and commercial vehicle finance solutions, providing a range of benefits to the growing customer base of Kerala Grameena Bank.

The initiative focuses on improving customer experience through digitally enabled options and aims to boost economic activities in rural and semi-urban areas of Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

