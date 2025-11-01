Tragic Accidents: Vande Bharat Express Claims Two Lives

In the Kolhan region of Jharkhand, two individuals were tragically struck and killed by Vande Bharat trains in separate incidents, marking a somber sequence of events reported on Saturday. Both accidents have prompted investigations by railway officials and local authorities.

The Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Chakradharpur Railway Division, Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, confirmed the death of railway engineer Manoj Das, 45, of Deoghar. Das was fatally struck by the Rourkela–Howrah Vande Bharat Express near Birbans on Friday during maintenance work on the railway line.

In another fatal accident, Chakulia resident Santosh Das, 34, was hit by the Howrah-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express between Chakulia and Kanimohuli stations on Thursday night. Investigations are underway in both cases, and bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations before being returned to family members.