Resurgence in Indian Equities: FPIs Turn Net Buyers in October

In October, foreign portfolio investors returned as net buyers in Indian stock markets, reversing a three-month selling streak. This shift brought in Rs 14,610 crore, supported by positive domestic economic indicators and prospects of an India-US trade deal. The Sensex remains buoyant, yet below its 2024 peak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 14:28 IST
Resurgence in Indian Equities: FPIs Turn Net Buyers in October
National Stock Exchange building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After three consecutive months of aggressive selling, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have re-emerged as net buyers in the Indian stock markets this October. Data from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) reveal a positive cumulative inflow of Rs 14,610 crore into Indian equities for the month.

The resurgence in investor confidence aligns with strong GDP figures, recent GST reforms, and stable macroeconomic conditions. Among the key drivers is the optimism surrounding a potential trade agreement with the United States, even as investors remain wary of existing tariffs that have previously dampened market sentiment.

The Sensex is trading 1,500 to 1,600 points shy of its all-time high of 85,978 points recorded in 2024. As of 2025, the index has appreciated by approximately 7%, with past years showcasing varied growth rates influenced by both domestic and international factors. While FPIs had sold significant equities across July, August, and September, this October marks a crucial turning point as they once again favor the Indian market.

