Zepto's IPO Countdown: A New Unicorn Joins Indian Stock Markets

Quick commerce leader Zepto has filed confidential documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to pursue a Rs 11,000-crore initial public offering (IPO), sources revealed on Saturday.

The company aims to list on the exchange next year, potentially joining its competitors Zomato and Swiggy. Such a move would make Zepto one of the youngest entrants on the Indian stock market.

Founded by Stanford dropouts Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto has expanded its 10-minute grocery delivery model across major cities. Backed by USD 1.8 billion in funding, the company achieved unicorn status in 2023, with a current valuation of USD 7 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)