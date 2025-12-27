Left Menu

Zepto's IPO Countdown: A New Unicorn Joins Indian Stock Markets

Zepto, the quick commerce company, is filing for an IPO aiming to raise Rs 11,000 crore. If successful, it will join the likes of Zomato and Swiggy in the stock market. The company, founded by Stanford dropouts and now valued at USD 7 billion, continues to expand across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 19:16 IST
Quick commerce leader Zepto has filed confidential documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to pursue a Rs 11,000-crore initial public offering (IPO), sources revealed on Saturday.

The company aims to list on the exchange next year, potentially joining its competitors Zomato and Swiggy. Such a move would make Zepto one of the youngest entrants on the Indian stock market.

Founded by Stanford dropouts Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, Zepto has expanded its 10-minute grocery delivery model across major cities. Backed by USD 1.8 billion in funding, the company achieved unicorn status in 2023, with a current valuation of USD 7 billion.

