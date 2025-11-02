Left Menu

Tragic Devotee Accident in Rajasthan: 15 Dead, 2 Injured

A devastating road accident occurred in Rajasthan's Phalodi, where 15 devotees died and two were injured after their vehicle collided with a stationary truck. The victims were returning from a temple visit. Local leaders have expressed their condolences, offering assistance and support to the families and injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 02-11-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 21:11 IST
A tragic accident unfolded on the Bharat Mala Highway near Matoda village in Rajasthan's Phalodi on Sunday, claiming the lives of at least 15 people, while two others sustained serious injuries, according to police statements.

The victims, identified as residents from Jodhpur's Sursagar area, were traveling back from a pilgrimage to the Kolayat temple in Bikaner when their tempo traveller rammed into a stationary trailer truck.

The injured were initially transported to a hospital in Osian for primary care before being referred to Jodhpur. In response, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed profound sorrow, pushing for robust support measures for the victims' families and the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

