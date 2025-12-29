Avoiding the Year-End Rush: A Temple's Plea to Devotees

The Shri Banke Bihari Ji Temple Management Committee has urged devotees to postpone visits to the temple in Vrindavan between December 29 and January 5 due to anticipated large crowds.

This appeal comes amidst concerns over the considerable influx of visitors during the year-end, which often results in overcrowded conditions in the narrow lanes surrounding the temple.

To mitigate the situation, Mathura district authorities have restricted vehicle entry and directed visitors to designated parking areas, aiming to manage the increased crowd pressure on roads and temple sites.