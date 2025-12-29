Left Menu

Avoiding the Year-End Rush: A Temple's Plea to Devotees

The Shri Banke Bihari Ji Temple Management Committee has advised devotees to avoid visiting the temple in Vrindavan from December 29 to January 5 due to heavy crowds. The appeal aims to prevent inconveniences and potential incidents. Restrictions on vehicles have also been implemented by Mathura district administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 29-12-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 23:57 IST
Avoiding the Year-End Rush: A Temple's Plea to Devotees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shri Banke Bihari Ji Temple Management Committee has urged devotees to postpone visits to the temple in Vrindavan between December 29 and January 5 due to anticipated large crowds.

This appeal comes amidst concerns over the considerable influx of visitors during the year-end, which often results in overcrowded conditions in the narrow lanes surrounding the temple.

To mitigate the situation, Mathura district authorities have restricted vehicle entry and directed visitors to designated parking areas, aiming to manage the increased crowd pressure on roads and temple sites.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise: Inmate's Sudden Death Raises Questions

Tragic Demise: Inmate's Sudden Death Raises Questions

 India
2
Trump Aims for Swift Move to Phase Two of Gaza Plan

Trump Aims for Swift Move to Phase Two of Gaza Plan

 Global
3
Trump's Diplomacy and Russia's Allegations: A Global Tension

Trump's Diplomacy and Russia's Allegations: A Global Tension

 Global
4
U.S. Strikes Venezuelan Drug Dock: Trump's Bold Claim

U.S. Strikes Venezuelan Drug Dock: Trump's Bold Claim

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025