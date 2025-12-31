Throngs of Devotees Flock to Temples for Year-End Prayers Amid Chilly Weather

As the year drew to a close, a wave of devotion swept across India with throngs of devotees visiting prominent temples. From Jammu and Kashmir to Uttar Pradesh, places of worship witnessed an influx of worshippers all braving the chilly weather to offer year-end prayers.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, devotees flocked to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra. Despite dense fog and cold temperatures, pilgrims undertook the yatra with unwavering enthusiasm. In Ayodhya, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple attracted large crowds as devotees participated in the Pratishtha Dwadashi celebrations, coinciding with the anniversary of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha.

Similar scenes played out at Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Temple, where a surge of devotees sought blessings for the coming year. District officials reassured visitors regarding safety and crowd management. In Mathura, security measures were ramped up with police conducting checks to ensure a safe and seamless experience for visitors celebrating the festive season.

