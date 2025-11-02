Strengthening Ties: Canada's Strategic Shift Amidst US Trade Tensions

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney emphasized the crucial strides his nation has taken to bolster partnerships worldwide, focusing particularly on India, amidst ongoing trade tensions with the United States. Carney's comments followed US President Donald Trump's cessation of all trade talks with Ottawa, citing Canada's 'egregious behavior.'

During the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea, Carney pointed to fresh trade agreements with Indonesia and ongoing discussions with the Philippines and Thailand. He highlighted what he termed a 'turning point' in relations with China and detailed the advances made with India, despite not meeting directly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Carney emphasized these new alliances are part of a strategy to strengthen Canada's domestic economy and decrease its reliance on the US. He acknowledged an anti-tariff ad by Ontario, which led to President Trump halting US-Canada trade negotiations, though efforts to bridge relations with India and China continue.

