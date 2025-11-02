Left Menu

Mumbai Metro Line-3 Sees Surge in Ridership

The Mumbai Metro Line-3, known as the Aqua Line, experienced significant growth in October, with over 38 lakh commuters. The line runs between Cuffe Parade and Aarey JVLR, covering 27 stations. Key innovations, like WhatsApp-based ticketing and QR codes, enhance convenience for daily riders.

Updated: 02-11-2025 23:21 IST
In a noteworthy development, Mumbai Metro Line-3, dubbed the Aqua Line, recorded an impressive ridership increase in October, welcoming over 38 lakh passengers, as announced by officials.

The 33.5-kilometer route, stretching from Cuffe Parade in the south to Aarey JVLR in the west, saw 33.33 lakh commuters in the 22 days following its full operational commencement on October 9, highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration.

This significant ridership milestone underscores the line's importance, as it connects vital commercial zones, including Bandra-Kurla Complex, and enhances passenger experience through digital initiatives like WhatsApp-based ticketing and QR code accessibility.

