Near Miss Over Cleveland: Aviation Safety Under Scrutiny

The NTSB is investigating a near-collision between a Southwest Airlines jet and a helicopter near Cleveland. This incident highlights concerns following a fatal mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter. These events underscore the critical importance of maintaining safe distances in aviation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-11-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 23:24 IST
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced that it has deployed a team to investigate a recent aviation near-miss incident. On October 29, a Southwest Airlines jet came too close to a helicopter near Cleveland International Airport, triggering an aborted landing by the pilot of Southwest Flight 1333 en route from Baltimore.

This near-collision has reignited discussions on aviation safety, following a deadly incident this past January. An American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army helicopter collided mid-air near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, resulting in 67 fatalities and raising alarms over existing flight safety protocols.

The aviation industry is under renewed pressure to ensure such close calls are prevented, safeguarding passengers and crew. The NTSB's investigation will focus on how to enhance safety measures and prevent future occurrences of aircraft losing their minimum safe separation during flight operations.

