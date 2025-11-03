Tragedy Strikes in Telangana: Fatal Collision Claims 19 Lives

In a devastating accident on Monday morning, 19 individuals lost their lives, and four others were injured when a tipper lorry carrying gravel collided with a public transport bus in Ranga Reddy district, Telangana. The accident took place near Chevella, causing the gravel to crash onto the bus and trapping passengers inside.

The local police reported that the victims included 10 women, with the bus driver among the deceased. The exact number of passengers on the bus remains unknown as the injured are in trauma and unable to provide accurate details. Authorities employed earthmovers to aid in the rescue operations, successfully extracting the trapped passengers.

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, expressed deep sorrow over the incident and instructed top officials to implement relief measures swiftly. He directed the Chief Secretary and DGP to prioritize the victims' welfare and ensured that the injured receive advanced medical care in Hyderabad.