Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Telangana: Fatal Collision Claims 19 Lives

A tragic accident in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district resulted in 19 deaths and several injuries when a tipper lorry loaded with gravel collided with a public bus. The collision trapped passengers, prompting emergency relief efforts. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called for immediate relief actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-11-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 09:49 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Telangana: Fatal Collision Claims 19 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating accident on Monday morning, 19 individuals lost their lives, and four others were injured when a tipper lorry carrying gravel collided with a public transport bus in Ranga Reddy district, Telangana. The accident took place near Chevella, causing the gravel to crash onto the bus and trapping passengers inside.

The local police reported that the victims included 10 women, with the bus driver among the deceased. The exact number of passengers on the bus remains unknown as the injured are in trauma and unable to provide accurate details. Authorities employed earthmovers to aid in the rescue operations, successfully extracting the trapped passengers.

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, expressed deep sorrow over the incident and instructed top officials to implement relief measures swiftly. He directed the Chief Secretary and DGP to prioritize the victims' welfare and ensured that the injured receive advanced medical care in Hyderabad.

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025