Left Menu

PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur Boosts Bali's Road Infrastructure with Massive Funding

PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero) collaborates with Badung Regency, Bali, granting Rp2.83 trillion for road development. The deal emphasizes strategic infrastructure, boosting tourism and local revenue, aligning with Badung's ambitious development plans. The project promises significant socio-economic benefits, mirroring the company's commitment to sustainable regional growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 03-11-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 10:45 IST
PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur Boosts Bali's Road Infrastructure with Massive Funding
Enhancing Tourism Route Connectivity, PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur Finances Rp2.83 Trillion to Badung Regency Government. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero) has fortified its role as a key partner in Bali's development by pledging Rp2.83 trillion for road infrastructure in Badung Regency. The agreement, crucial for the area's modernization, was signed by the company's Director of Public Financing and Project Development, Faaris Pranawa, alongside Badung Regent I Wayan Adi Arnawa. The signing ceremony, held at the Badung Regent's Office, was attended by Bali's top officials, underlining the project's importance for regional progress.

Reynaldi Hermansjah, President Director of PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur, emphasized the project's alignment with the sustainable development goals. "Our collaboration with Badung Regency sets a regional development benchmark, enhancing infrastructure pivotal for economic and tourism growth," he stated. This road project is not only expected to improve local connectivity and reduce congestion but also promises to uplift local fiscal revenue and enhance Bali's status as a premier tourist destination.

The strategic road project, part of Badung's ambitious Regional Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMD 2025-2029), will see construction on nine key road sections totaling 11.8 kilometers in North and South Kuta. Aimed at cutting travel time and boosting the economy, this initiative affirms Badung's commitment to transformative development through innovative financial solutions. The project underscores PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur's dedication to being an enabler in public-private partnerships, directing much-needed funds into Bali's infrastructure landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025