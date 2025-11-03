PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur Boosts Bali's Road Infrastructure with Massive Funding

PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (Persero) has fortified its role as a key partner in Bali's development by pledging Rp2.83 trillion for road infrastructure in Badung Regency. The agreement, crucial for the area's modernization, was signed by the company's Director of Public Financing and Project Development, Faaris Pranawa, alongside Badung Regent I Wayan Adi Arnawa. The signing ceremony, held at the Badung Regent's Office, was attended by Bali's top officials, underlining the project's importance for regional progress.

Reynaldi Hermansjah, President Director of PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur, emphasized the project's alignment with the sustainable development goals. "Our collaboration with Badung Regency sets a regional development benchmark, enhancing infrastructure pivotal for economic and tourism growth," he stated. This road project is not only expected to improve local connectivity and reduce congestion but also promises to uplift local fiscal revenue and enhance Bali's status as a premier tourist destination.

The strategic road project, part of Badung's ambitious Regional Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMD 2025-2029), will see construction on nine key road sections totaling 11.8 kilometers in North and South Kuta. Aimed at cutting travel time and boosting the economy, this initiative affirms Badung's commitment to transformative development through innovative financial solutions. The project underscores PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur's dedication to being an enabler in public-private partnerships, directing much-needed funds into Bali's infrastructure landscape.

