Tragic Collision in Jaipur Claims 12 Lives

A tragic road collision involving a speeding dumper truck resulted in the deaths of 12 people, with many others injured in Jaipur's Harmada area. The incident followed another major accident in Rajasthan, highlighting concerns over road safety in the region.

A devastating accident in Jaipur's Harmada area claimed the lives of at least 12 individuals and injured as many when a speeding dumper truck caused a chain collision, officials reported on Monday.

The incident occurred near Loha Mandi, where the dumper collided with several vehicles over a 300-meter stretch. Jaipur District Collector Jitendra Soni confirmed the fatalities and injuries.

Emergency services swiftly responded, redirecting traffic and transporting the injured to the hospital. This marks the second severe road accident in Rajasthan within two days, underscoring urgent road safety challenges.

