Pine Labs Targets Rs 25,300 Crore Valuation with Upcoming IPO

Fintech firm Pine Labs has officially set its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) price band at Rs 210-221 per share, aiming for a valuation exceeding Rs 25,300 crore.

The Rs 3,900-crore IPO will open on November 7 and close on November 11, with allocations to anchor investors set for November 6. The offering covers a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 2,080 crore and an Offer for Sale amounting to Rs 1,819.9 crore.

Pine Labs plans to utilise the funds to reduce its Rs 836.63 crore debt as of August 31, 2025, invest in IT infrastructure, and expand its subsidiaries globally. The company, a leader in digital payment solutions and commerce technology, will debut on the stock market on November 14.

