Haryana Sets New Wage Standards for Part-Time Workers

The Haryana government has announced a new wage structure for part-time and daily-wage workers throughout its various agencies and branches. The revised rates, effective January 1, 2025, are the result of multiple appeals for better compensation from government departments and public organizations.

The Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi's notification outlines a categorization of districts into three levels, considering socio-economic and developmental differences. These categories determine the remuneration for workers of different levels, addressing regional disparities in wages effectively.

In the detailed wage adjustment, Category-I districts see monthly wages ranging from Rs 19,900 to Rs 24,100 depending on worker level. Category-II wage adjustments set monthly rates between Rs 17,550 and Rs 21,700, while Category-III districts have revised their monthly wages to between Rs 16,250 and Rs 20,450.

