Tragic Collision: Four Lives Lost in Karlapalem Car-Truck Crash

A devastating collision involving a car and a container truck near Karlapalem led to four fatalities, according to police reports on Monday.

The tragic accident took place early on Sunday around 12:30 am, as a family of eight was traveling back from a wedding. Their car attempted to overtake the truck and ended in a catastrophic crash when the driver lost control and failed to maneuver back into their lane, resulting in a head-on collision.

The incident resulted in the deaths of four individuals, who were declared dead at a nearby hospital, while the remaining occupants are receiving medical treatment. The police have registered a case under sections 106 (1) and 125 (a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)