Tragic Collision: Four Lives Lost in Karlapalem Car-Truck Crash

A fatal collision between a car and a truck near Karlapalem claimed four lives. The crash happened as a family returned from a wedding, with the car attempting to overtake the truck. Four were killed instantly, with others hospitalized. Legal proceedings have commenced, as police investigate the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bapatla | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating collision involving a car and a container truck near Karlapalem led to four fatalities, according to police reports on Monday.

The tragic accident took place early on Sunday around 12:30 am, as a family of eight was traveling back from a wedding. Their car attempted to overtake the truck and ended in a catastrophic crash when the driver lost control and failed to maneuver back into their lane, resulting in a head-on collision.

The incident resulted in the deaths of four individuals, who were declared dead at a nearby hospital, while the remaining occupants are receiving medical treatment. The police have registered a case under sections 106 (1) and 125 (a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

