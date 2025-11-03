Left Menu

Tesla's European Sales Struggles: A Sputtering Giant in the EV Revolution

Tesla's sales in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark have significantly dropped in October, reflecting ongoing challenges for the electric vehicle maker in Europe. Despite small gains in France, Tesla faces fierce competition from both traditional automakers and emerging Chinese brands, impacting its overall European market presence.

Updated: 03-11-2025 17:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.

Tesla's sales took a significant hit in October across key European markets, with Norway, Sweden, and Denmark witnessing sharp declines. While the company's electric vehicles still hold a leading position in Norway where EV penetration is high, Tesla's overall European market share is under increasing pressure.

New car registrations, which serve as a proxy for sales, dropped dramatically in Sweden by 89%, Denmark by 86%, and Norway by 50%. Despite these declines, Tesla managed a modest 2.4% sales increase in France, albeit still underperforming compared to the overall market growth of 2.9%.

The slump in Tesla's sales can be attributed to its limited model lineup amidst heightened competition from both established automotive giants and aggressive new entrants from China. This market shift is compounded by a consumer backlash against Tesla CEO Elon Musk's political affiliations and controversial support in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

