Central Railway Engineers Held Responsible: Overcrowded Trains Lead to Tragedy

The Central Railway engineers were charged following a tragic incident that led to the deaths of four commuters and injuries to nine others. The overcrowded trains crossing the Diva-Mumbra section resulted in passengers falling onto tracks. An investigation found the engineers culpable under Indian law section 125(a)(b).

Updated: 03-11-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic train incident in June led to charges against two Central Railway engineers. Four commuters died and nine were injured when overcrowded trains crossed the Diva-Mumbra section, causing passengers on the footboards to fall.

The incident occurred when trains en route to Kasara and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus brushed against each other at a sharp curve. Passengers' backpacks collided, leading to the fatal falls, according to the railway police.

Charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 125(a)(b) were pursued against the engineers. A detailed inquiry by the Mumbai Central Railway division revealed reasons for the dangerous occurrence, with ongoing operations now deemed safe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

