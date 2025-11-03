Central Railway Engineers Held Responsible: Overcrowded Trains Lead to Tragedy

A tragic train incident in June led to charges against two Central Railway engineers. Four commuters died and nine were injured when overcrowded trains crossed the Diva-Mumbra section, causing passengers on the footboards to fall.

The incident occurred when trains en route to Kasara and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus brushed against each other at a sharp curve. Passengers' backpacks collided, leading to the fatal falls, according to the railway police.

Charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 125(a)(b) were pursued against the engineers. A detailed inquiry by the Mumbai Central Railway division revealed reasons for the dangerous occurrence, with ongoing operations now deemed safe.

(With inputs from agencies.)