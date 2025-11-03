Central Railway Engineers Held Responsible: Overcrowded Trains Lead to Tragedy
The Central Railway engineers were charged following a tragic incident that led to the deaths of four commuters and injuries to nine others. The overcrowded trains crossing the Diva-Mumbra section resulted in passengers falling onto tracks. An investigation found the engineers culpable under Indian law section 125(a)(b).
Country:
- India
A tragic train incident in June led to charges against two Central Railway engineers. Four commuters died and nine were injured when overcrowded trains crossed the Diva-Mumbra section, causing passengers on the footboards to fall.
The incident occurred when trains en route to Kasara and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus brushed against each other at a sharp curve. Passengers' backpacks collided, leading to the fatal falls, according to the railway police.
Charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 125(a)(b) were pursued against the engineers. A detailed inquiry by the Mumbai Central Railway division revealed reasons for the dangerous occurrence, with ongoing operations now deemed safe.
