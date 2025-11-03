Government Shutdown Threatens U.S. Aviation Safety
Updated: 03-11-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 19:20 IST
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced Monday that the Trump administration is prepared to shut down the U.S. aviation system if the ongoing government shutdown poses a risk to air travel safety.
Speaking to CNBC, Duffy emphasized the administration's commitment to passenger safety. 'If we thought it was unsafe, we'll shut the whole airspace down,' he stated.
While current conditions are leading to significant delays, Duffy cautioned that there's an increased risk during the shutdown period. However, he reaffirmed that they are closely monitoring the situation.
