Bharti Airtel's Profit Soars Over Twofold: A Strategic Leap Forward

Bharti Airtel recorded a remarkable over twofold jump in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 8,651 crore for the September quarter of FY26. This significant growth has been attributed to an increase in high-paying smartphone customers and post-paid connections, marking a strategic advancement in the telecommunications industry.

During the same period last year, Bharti Airtel's profit was Rs 4,153.4 crore. Furthermore, Bharti Airtel Africa's net income saw a substantial rise, amounting to Rs 969 crore. The company's revenue from operations saw an increase of approximately 26%, rising to Rs 52,145 crore from Rs 41,473.3 crore in the preceding year.

Bharti Airtel's Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Gopal Vittal, highlighted the company's solid performance, noting the strength of its portfolio. Airtel's India revenue, including Passive Infrastructure Services, rose 2.9% sequentially, demonstrating the company's ongoing commitment to quality service and expansion.