Bharti Airtel's Profit Soars Over Twofold: A Strategic Leap Forward
Bharti Airtel reported a significant increase in consolidated net profit, driven by an expanding smartphone customer base and post-paid connections. The company's revenue from operations surged, with notable growth in both India and Africa sectors. Airtel's Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) surpassed that of its competitor Jio.
- Country:
- India
Bharti Airtel recorded a remarkable over twofold jump in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 8,651 crore for the September quarter of FY26. This significant growth has been attributed to an increase in high-paying smartphone customers and post-paid connections, marking a strategic advancement in the telecommunications industry.
During the same period last year, Bharti Airtel's profit was Rs 4,153.4 crore. Furthermore, Bharti Airtel Africa's net income saw a substantial rise, amounting to Rs 969 crore. The company's revenue from operations saw an increase of approximately 26%, rising to Rs 52,145 crore from Rs 41,473.3 crore in the preceding year.
Bharti Airtel's Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Gopal Vittal, highlighted the company's solid performance, noting the strength of its portfolio. Airtel's India revenue, including Passive Infrastructure Services, rose 2.9% sequentially, demonstrating the company's ongoing commitment to quality service and expansion.
ALSO READ
Lalu, Sonia trying to make their sons Bihar CM, PM, respectively, but both posts are not vacant, claims Amit Shah at Muzaffarpur rally.
Vande Bharat train to link Bihar's Sitamarhi with Ayodhya: Amit Shah at Muzaffarpur poll rally.
Efforts underway to bring back 'jungle raj' with new faces: Amit Shah attacks RJD in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.
Reduction in GST would help litchi growers in Bihar: Amit Shah at Muzaffarpur rally.
PM Modi made India secure, safe, prosperous, launched various welfare schemes, claims Amit Shah at poll rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.