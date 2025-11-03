Left Menu

Bharti Airtel Sees Soaring Profits on High-Value Customer Growth

Bharti Airtel reported a significant increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter FY26, driven by growth in high-value smartphone and post-paid customers. The company's revenue from operations rose by about 26%, with its India revenue showing a 22.6% YoY increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 19:30 IST
Bharti Airtel Sees Soaring Profits on High-Value Customer Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bharti Airtel has announced a remarkable over-twofold increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 8,651 crore for the September quarter FY26. This surge was mainly fueled by the addition of high-paying smartphone and post-paid customers, signaling robust growth in the telecom market.

The company's revenue from operations soared by approximately 26% to Rs 52,145 crore, compared to Rs 41,473.3 crore during the same period last year. In India alone, revenue went up by 22.6% YoY to Rs 38,690 crore, highlighting significant gains in the domestic market.

Bharti Airtel also reported a substantial improvement in its mobile average revenue per user (ARPU), rising by about 10% to Rs 256, outstripping competitor Jio's ARPU of Rs 211.4. With constant currency growth in Africa and an expanded customer base, Airtel has further strengthened its market position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025