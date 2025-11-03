Bharti Airtel Sees Soaring Profits on High-Value Customer Growth

Bharti Airtel has announced a remarkable over-twofold increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 8,651 crore for the September quarter FY26. This surge was mainly fueled by the addition of high-paying smartphone and post-paid customers, signaling robust growth in the telecom market.

The company's revenue from operations soared by approximately 26% to Rs 52,145 crore, compared to Rs 41,473.3 crore during the same period last year. In India alone, revenue went up by 22.6% YoY to Rs 38,690 crore, highlighting significant gains in the domestic market.

Bharti Airtel also reported a substantial improvement in its mobile average revenue per user (ARPU), rising by about 10% to Rs 256, outstripping competitor Jio's ARPU of Rs 211.4. With constant currency growth in Africa and an expanded customer base, Airtel has further strengthened its market position.

(With inputs from agencies.)