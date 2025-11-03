Left Menu

OYO Simplifies Shareholder Structure Amidst Concerns

OYO has decided to retract its current bonus issue proposal and announce a simplified structure for shareholders. The move comes after feedback on the complexity of the earlier proposal and the short application window. The new structure will ensure equal participation for all shareholders, including those with small holdings and CCPS holders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 19:33 IST
OYO Simplifies Shareholder Structure Amidst Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Travel-tech giant OYO has stepped back from its initial bonus issue proposal in response to shareholder feedback, opting for a simplified structure for all shareholders that promotes equality and transparency.

The decision follows criticism over the brief three-day application period and complicated nature of the former Compulsorily Convertible Preferential Share (CCPS) resolution. OYO plans to introduce a more streamlined approach, ensuring all shareholders are included, without the need for an application process.

The company, owned by PRISM, aims to ease the process for all equity holders, stating that the new proposal will align with the Companies Act, 2013, and is set to be unveiled shortly. OYO also confirmed its plans for a USD 7-8 billion IPO valuation, with intentions to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) in November.

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025