OYO Simplifies Shareholder Structure Amidst Concerns

Travel-tech giant OYO has stepped back from its initial bonus issue proposal in response to shareholder feedback, opting for a simplified structure for all shareholders that promotes equality and transparency.

The decision follows criticism over the brief three-day application period and complicated nature of the former Compulsorily Convertible Preferential Share (CCPS) resolution. OYO plans to introduce a more streamlined approach, ensuring all shareholders are included, without the need for an application process.

The company, owned by PRISM, aims to ease the process for all equity holders, stating that the new proposal will align with the Companies Act, 2013, and is set to be unveiled shortly. OYO also confirmed its plans for a USD 7-8 billion IPO valuation, with intentions to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) in November.