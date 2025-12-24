Left Menu

Drones Light Up Navi Mumbai: A Spectacular Prelude to Airport Launch

The Navi Mumbai International Airport held a dazzling drone show with 1,515 drones ahead of its operational launch. The event, orchestrated by the Adani Group, displayed innovative aerial forms centered around the airport theme. Set to become a key aviation hub, it will eventually handle 90 million passengers annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 22:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Navi Mumbai International Airport hosted a spectacular drone show ahead of its launch, featuring 1,515 drones in a synchronised display.

The new airport, promoted by the Adani Group, is set to commence operations, aiming to become a major aviation hub in India.

Upon completion, it will handle up to 90 million passengers annually, with two runways and advanced facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

