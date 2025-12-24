Reviving Hope: New Homes for Jharia's Displaced Families

The Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, declared on Wednesday that families uprooted from their homes due to the Jharia mine fire in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district will receive flats on a lease basis at Belgaria township.

During a program in Belgaria township, Reddy explained that while the displaced families can reside in the flats for generations, these properties cannot be sold. He inaugurated several development projects in Belgaria, constructed by the Jharia Rehabilitation Development Authority (JRDA) to assist families living in areas prone to fire and subsidence due to underground coal mining.

"The central and state governments are dedicated to rehousing residents from perilous zones to secure locations. The district administration, BCCL, and JRDA are actively working to safeguard the interests of these residents," Reddy emphasized. Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives monthly updates on the situation in the Jharia fire zone, reflecting the government's commitment to resolving these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)