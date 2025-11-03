Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Bus and Lorry Collision Claims 19 Lives in Telangana

In a tragic incident near Chevella, Telangana, a collision between a gravel-laden lorry and a government bus resulted in 19 fatalities and 22 injuries. The accident, due to the lorry losing control, led to passengers being trapped under falling gravel. Government officials have announced compensation for victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-11-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 19:46 IST
A catastrophic collision between a gravel-laden tipper lorry and a government bus has claimed the lives of 19 people, including a 41-day-old infant, near Chevella in Telangana. The accident occurred when the lorry lost control while overtaking, leading to it crashing into the passenger bus, causing extensive casualties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced financial aid for the affected families, offering Rs two lakh as compensation for victims' families and Rs 50,000 for those injured. The state government has supplemented this with an additional Rs five lakh for the bereaved families.

Troubling eyewitness accounts recount passengers being trapped under gravel as it spilled from the overturned lorry into the bus, exacerbating the severity of injuries and deaths. Officials have initiated an inquiry to determine the precise cause of the disaster, amid suspicions of the tipper being overloaded.

