Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Bus and Lorry Collision Claims 19 Lives in Telangana

A catastrophic collision between a gravel-laden tipper lorry and a government bus has claimed the lives of 19 people, including a 41-day-old infant, near Chevella in Telangana. The accident occurred when the lorry lost control while overtaking, leading to it crashing into the passenger bus, causing extensive casualties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced financial aid for the affected families, offering Rs two lakh as compensation for victims' families and Rs 50,000 for those injured. The state government has supplemented this with an additional Rs five lakh for the bereaved families.

Troubling eyewitness accounts recount passengers being trapped under gravel as it spilled from the overturned lorry into the bus, exacerbating the severity of injuries and deaths. Officials have initiated an inquiry to determine the precise cause of the disaster, amid suspicions of the tipper being overloaded.

(With inputs from agencies.)