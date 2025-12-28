Left Menu

Harmony Through Words: Bhupen Hazarika's Hindi Tribute

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlights the significance of translating state legends' works to foster cultural dialogue. At the book release of 'Bhupen Da ka Surila Safar', Sonowal emphasized Bhupen Hazarika's role in bridging India's cultural divides. The publication aims to inspire appreciation for Hazarika's legacy among Hindi speakers.

Updated: 28-12-2025 18:42 IST
On Sunday, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal underscored the importance of translating literary works on state legends to enhance cultural dialogue. He released a book on the musical maestro Bhupen Hazarika, titled 'Bhupen Da ka Surila Safar', which aims to strengthen cultural ties and foster emotional connections across regions.

Sonowal described Hazarika as a voice that resonated beyond Assam, embodying India's collective conscience. His music, deeply rooted in human sensitivity and national unity, serves as a cultural bridge. The Hindi work unveils the rich North Eastern legacy to Hindi-speaking regions, enriching the cultural discourse.

The 184-page book, authored by journalist Azhar Alam and published by Assam Rashtra Bhasha Prachar Samiti, delves into Hazarika's life and legacy. The book's release is part of the year-long birth centenary celebrations, inspiring upcoming generations to embrace Hazarika's enduring artistic vision.

