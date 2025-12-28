Harmony Through Words: Bhupen Hazarika's Hindi Tribute

On Sunday, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal underscored the importance of translating literary works on state legends to enhance cultural dialogue. He released a book on the musical maestro Bhupen Hazarika, titled 'Bhupen Da ka Surila Safar', which aims to strengthen cultural ties and foster emotional connections across regions.

Sonowal described Hazarika as a voice that resonated beyond Assam, embodying India's collective conscience. His music, deeply rooted in human sensitivity and national unity, serves as a cultural bridge. The Hindi work unveils the rich North Eastern legacy to Hindi-speaking regions, enriching the cultural discourse.

The 184-page book, authored by journalist Azhar Alam and published by Assam Rashtra Bhasha Prachar Samiti, delves into Hazarika's life and legacy. The book's release is part of the year-long birth centenary celebrations, inspiring upcoming generations to embrace Hazarika's enduring artistic vision.