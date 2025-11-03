Tata Consumer Products Posts Impressive Revenue Growth in Q2 2025

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) has announced an impressive 10.7% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 406.51 crore for the second quarter ending September 2025. The company's quarterly revenue surpassed Rs 5,000 crore, driven significantly by its robust India business performance.

The company's branded business, which includes popular products like tea, coffee, and ready-to-drink beverages, saw a significant increase of 17% in revenue compared to the same quarter the previous year. In particular, the Indian market recorded double-digit growth in tea and salt, as well as substantial growth in the ready-to-drink segment despite adverse weather conditions.

With the addition of new stores, Tata Starbucks, a joint venture with Starbucks Corporation, expanded its reach in over 80 cities. TCPL's consistent growth in both domestic and international markets underscores its strategic efforts to leverage future-ready sales channels such as e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)