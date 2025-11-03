Left Menu

Tata Consumer Products Posts Impressive Revenue Growth in Q2 2025

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) reported a 10.7% increase in net profit, with revenue surpassing Rs 5,000 crore in Q2 2025. This growth, driven by strong performance in India, saw branded business rise across tea, coffee, and RTD segments, marking the second consecutive quarter of substantial increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:24 IST
Tata Consumer Products Posts Impressive Revenue Growth in Q2 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) has announced an impressive 10.7% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 406.51 crore for the second quarter ending September 2025. The company's quarterly revenue surpassed Rs 5,000 crore, driven significantly by its robust India business performance.

The company's branded business, which includes popular products like tea, coffee, and ready-to-drink beverages, saw a significant increase of 17% in revenue compared to the same quarter the previous year. In particular, the Indian market recorded double-digit growth in tea and salt, as well as substantial growth in the ready-to-drink segment despite adverse weather conditions.

With the addition of new stores, Tata Starbucks, a joint venture with Starbucks Corporation, expanded its reach in over 80 cities. TCPL's consistent growth in both domestic and international markets underscores its strategic efforts to leverage future-ready sales channels such as e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025