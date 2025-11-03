India and Romania Forge Pathway for Skilled Professional Exchange

India and Romania have reached an agreement to facilitate the annual exchange of around 30,000 skilled Indian professionals in response to Romania's sectoral labor market requirements, according to the commerce ministry.

Romania has an annual need for approximately 100,000 non-EU workers. Both countries have committed to exploring mutual recognition of qualifications.

Discussions took place during Minister Jitin Prasada's visit to Bucharest, focusing on collaboration in skills-based mobility, social security agreements, recruitment, and vocational training, aiming to promote safe migration and enhanced labor market connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)