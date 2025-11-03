Unexpected Stop: Air India's Boeing 777 Detours to Ulaanbaatar

An Air India flight en route from San Francisco to Delhi had to make an unexpected landing in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Monday. The precautionary stop was made due to a suspected technical issue with the Boeing 777 aircraft.

The flight, carrying 228 passengers and 17 crew members, landed safely, as confirmed by Air India in a statement. The airline emphasized its commitment to passenger safety, which led to the decision to divert the flight.

Passengers received meals and were offered accommodations following standard immigration procedures. Efforts are being made to arrange alternate travel options for their journey to Delhi, minimizing further delays.

