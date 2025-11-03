Left Menu

Unexpected Stop: Air India's Boeing 777 Detours to Ulaanbaatar

A Delhi-bound Air India flight from San Francisco made an unscheduled landing in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, due to suspected technical issues. All passengers and crew safely disembarked, with hotel arrangements made for their stay. Alternative travel plans to Delhi are being arranged by the airline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India flight en route from San Francisco to Delhi had to make an unexpected landing in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Monday. The precautionary stop was made due to a suspected technical issue with the Boeing 777 aircraft.

The flight, carrying 228 passengers and 17 crew members, landed safely, as confirmed by Air India in a statement. The airline emphasized its commitment to passenger safety, which led to the decision to divert the flight.

Passengers received meals and were offered accommodations following standard immigration procedures. Efforts are being made to arrange alternate travel options for their journey to Delhi, minimizing further delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

