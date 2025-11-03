Vande Bharat Express Launch in Varanasi: All Systems Go!

In anticipation of a significant event, senior officials from the North Central Railway Zone are preparing for the launch of the Varanasi-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ceremony, slated for November 7, will unfold in Varanasi, with officials overseeing seating, welcome arrangements, and event logistics.

The comprehensive planning involves the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager arranging seating, refreshments, and welcome plants, while the Senior Divisional Engineer is tasked with organizing the stage setup. Additionally, medical provisions have been outlined to ensure the safety and health of attendees.

With security as a priority, the Railway Protection Force will manage crowd control. Coordinated efforts also include lighting arrangements and the planning of outreach programs at key stations during the inaugural journey to enhance public engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)