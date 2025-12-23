Miami Talks: US-Russia Diplomatic Dance Over Ukraine
Diplomatic discussions between Russia and the US held in Miami aimed at addressing the ongoing Ukraine conflict are not regarded as a significant development. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that these talks are part of an ongoing process, with no immediate breakthroughs anticipated as of yet.
Diplomatic talks between Russia and the United States recently took place in Miami, focusing on finding solutions to the conflict in Ukraine. However, the Kremlin has cautioned against interpreting these discussions as a major breakthrough.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified the situation in remarks reported on Tuesday. He referred to the meetings held on December 20-21 as part of a 'working process,' indicating no immediate turning points were reached during the negotiations.
The talks are the latest efforts by major powers to navigate the complexities of the Ukraine crisis, but expectations remain measured as both parties continue to work towards a potential resolution.
