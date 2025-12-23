Left Menu

Miami Talks: US-Russia Diplomatic Dance Over Ukraine

Diplomatic discussions between Russia and the US held in Miami aimed at addressing the ongoing Ukraine conflict are not regarded as a significant development. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that these talks are part of an ongoing process, with no immediate breakthroughs anticipated as of yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 03:24 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 03:24 IST
Miami Talks: US-Russia Diplomatic Dance Over Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Diplomatic talks between Russia and the United States recently took place in Miami, focusing on finding solutions to the conflict in Ukraine. However, the Kremlin has cautioned against interpreting these discussions as a major breakthrough.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov clarified the situation in remarks reported on Tuesday. He referred to the meetings held on December 20-21 as part of a 'working process,' indicating no immediate turning points were reached during the negotiations.

The talks are the latest efforts by major powers to navigate the complexities of the Ukraine crisis, but expectations remain measured as both parties continue to work towards a potential resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025