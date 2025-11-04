Fatal Tesla Crash Leads to Lawsuit Over Door Design Flaw
A lawsuit claims a design flaw in a Tesla Model S trapped passengers after a crash, resulting in fatalities. The complaint alleges Tesla knew about the potential risk but ignored safety measures. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating the door design for potential defects.
A tragic accident involving a Tesla Model S has led to a lawsuit, spotlighting alleged design flaws in the vehicle's door mechanism. The crash, which occurred in Verona, Wisconsin, claimed the lives of Jeffrey and Michelle Bauer, among others.
According to a recent complaint filed by the Bauers' children, the sedan's lithium-ion battery pack failure rendered the electronic door systems inoperable, trapping the passengers inside the burning car. The lawsuit accuses Tesla of knowingly ignoring safer design options despite previous incidents.
Separately, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating the potential defects in Tesla doors. The family's lawsuit highlights the safety risks and includes other defendants, notably the driver's estate. The legal case is being pursued in Wisconsin state court.
