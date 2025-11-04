Tragedy Strikes: Two Fatal Bus Crashes in Andhra Pradesh

A heartbreaking series of accidents unfolded in Andhra Pradesh as two bus incidents claimed two lives and left eight others injured. The tragic events took place in different districts but were linked by a shared destination: Hyderabad.

In the first incident, a Hyderabad-bound bus overturned near Jubilee Nagar in Eluru district, killing one person and injuring four others. The accident reportedly occurred when the driver lost control at a sharp curve due to overspeeding. The Jangareddygudem Deputy Superintendent of Police, P Ravichandra, confirmed that the injured were swiftly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Simultaneously, another private bus traveling towards Hyderabad collided with a van in Sri Satya Sai district. This crash resulted in one fatality and injured four passengers from the bus, which carried 20 people. According to Dharmavaram DSP Hemant Kumar, investigations have begun with the seizure of both vehicles and one driver in custody.

