Renault India Sees Surge in Dealer Dispatches in October
Renault India experienced a 21% increase in dispatches to dealers in October, with the newly launched Triber and Kiger models gaining strong consumer interest. The surge reflects enhanced customer confidence and demand during the festive season. Renault anticipates continued momentum in the coming months.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 10:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Renault India reported a significant growth in dealer dispatches, sending out 4,672 units in October, marking a 21% increase compared to the previous year.
This upswing was credited to the strong market response to the newly launched Triber and Kiger models, according to Renault India's Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Francisco Hidalgo.
The models have resonated well in both urban and rural sectors, indicating heightened consumer confidence and demand during the festive season. Renault remains optimistic about maintaining this sales momentum in the subsequent months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement