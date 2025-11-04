Renault India Sees Surge in Dealer Dispatches in October

Renault India reported a significant growth in dealer dispatches, sending out 4,672 units in October, marking a 21% increase compared to the previous year.

This upswing was credited to the strong market response to the newly launched Triber and Kiger models, according to Renault India's Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Francisco Hidalgo.

The models have resonated well in both urban and rural sectors, indicating heightened consumer confidence and demand during the festive season. Renault remains optimistic about maintaining this sales momentum in the subsequent months.

(With inputs from agencies.)