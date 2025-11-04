EIB and MedAccess Partner on €52M Guarantee to Boost Health Access in Africa

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and MedAccess have signed a landmark €52 million Guarantee Agreement to improve access to essential health products across Africa. The innovative partnership—one of the first initiatives under the Human Development Accelerator (HDX)—seeks to increase the availability and affordability of lifesaving medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, and nutritional products in low- and middle-income countries, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The collaboration, developed in partnership with the European Commission (EC) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, represents a major milestone in the EU’s Global Gateway strategy to promote sustainable investment and strengthen local health systems in developing regions.

Supporting Africa’s Health Systems Through Innovative Financing

The EIB’s €52 million guarantee will allow MedAccess to expand its volume guarantee model, which mitigates demand-side risks for manufacturers of critical health products. By guaranteeing future purchase volumes, MedAccess helps producers reduce costs and improve supply reliability, making essential products more affordable for governments, NGOs, and health providers.

The EIB’s backing enables MedAccess to take on additional guarantees, accelerating the rollout of essential medical goods in markets that often face volatility and limited access to capital. The arrangement will cover up to 30% of potential losses on eligible volume guarantees, directly supporting products that address unmet medical needs in Africa.

EIB President Nadia Calviño underscored the human and economic impact of the partnership, stating:

“This agreement will support the local manufacture of essential medicines from vaccines to nutritional products. It is a win-win international partnership in practice. Better access to affordable medicines, supporting African and European businesses alike, will make a real difference to families and children across the continent.”

A Key Milestone Under the Human Development Accelerator (HDX)

This Guarantee Agreement marks one of the first operational milestones of the Human Development Accelerator (HDX)—a flagship collaboration between the EIB, the European Commission, and the Gates Foundation. HDX aims to mobilize investments that enhance access to quality health, education, and social inclusion initiatives worldwide.

EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer highlighted the partnership’s transformative scope:

“With this innovative instrument, EIB will enable MedAccess to grow its volume guarantees and increase the availability and affordability of medical goods for populations. It reflects EIB Global’s strong commitment to supporting impactful projects that address pressing challenges in Africa, fully aligned with the Global Gateway strategy.”

The HDX programme functions as a guarantee mechanism under the EFSD+ (European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus), designed to de-risk investments and stimulate private sector involvement in sustainable development sectors.

MedAccess: Scaling Up Health Access Through Market Innovation

MedAccess, a UK-based social finance company, specializes in leveraging financial innovation to make health markets work better for the world’s poorest populations. Its volume guarantees have already reduced costs and improved access to key interventions—such as HIV medicines, malaria prevention tools, and COVID-19 diagnostics—benefiting millions globally.

CEO Michael Anderson described the EIB partnership as pivotal:

“In a changing global health financing landscape, innovative finance partnerships such as this can help unlock access to essential health products at scale. The EIB’s support allows us to provide more guarantees to manufacturers—both in Africa and beyond—who share our mission to increase access to effective health products.”

By expanding its guarantee portfolio with EIB backing, MedAccess can engage new manufacturers, stimulate local production, and help stabilize the pricing and availability of vital commodities in fragile health markets.

EU’s Global Gateway: Building Health Resilience and Investment Confidence

The European Commission emphasized that the HDX guarantee exemplifies how the Global Gateway initiative supports inclusive and sustainable growth by connecting Europe’s investment capacity with the needs of partner countries.

Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela stated:

“Through the Global Gateway, the EU is working with trusted partners like the EIB and MedAccess to strengthen health systems and ensure affordable access to essential medical products across Africa. The HDX is an innovative mechanism that de-risks investments and shows how sustainable finance can make a real difference for people’s lives.”

Gates Foundation: Making Markets Work for Global Health

Mark Suzman, CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, emphasized the broader implications for global health equity:

“Too many people still face barriers to accessing life-saving health interventions. This agreement shows how innovative finance can help close that gap—by making markets work better for people and creating lasting benefits for health systems across Africa.”

The HDX guarantee also builds investor confidence in emerging markets by mitigating initial market risks and creating a more favorable environment for long-term investments in health manufacturing and technology.

Expanding Health Manufacturing in Africa

The EIB and EC recently announced up to €95 million in blended financing under HDX to support BioNTech’s mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Rwanda—a cornerstone of Africa’s growing biopharmaceutical capacity. Together, these initiatives highlight the EU’s and EIB’s commitment to advancing health sovereignty, local innovation, and equitable access to medicines.

By supporting local production and reducing dependency on imported medical products, the EIB–MedAccess partnership contributes to resilient health systems, pandemic preparedness, and economic empowerment across the continent.

Toward Sustainable and Inclusive Health Investment

The new EIB–MedAccess guarantee represents a pioneering model for how development finance can catalyze systemic change in global health. Through risk-sharing, innovation, and cross-sectoral collaboration, the partnership promises to bridge critical financing gaps and ensure that lifesaving products reach those who need them most.