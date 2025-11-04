Left Menu

Samsung SDI and Tesla in Talks for Trillion-Won ESS Battery Deal

South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI is negotiating with Tesla for an energy storage system (ESS) battery supply deal potentially worth trillions of won. Talks are in early stages, and production may occur at Samsung's joint plant in Indiana, reflecting efforts to meet North America's growing ESS demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 13:50 IST
Samsung SDI and Tesla in Talks for Trillion-Won ESS Battery Deal
The first Tesla Superchargers in India (Image: X/@Tesla_India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's Samsung SDI Co. is reportedly in discussions with Tesla Inc. regarding a substantial supply of energy storage system (ESS) batteries. According to Pulse, the English language service of Maeil Business News Korea, these talks come as ESS demand climbs in North America, fueled by investments in artificial intelligence (AI) data center infrastructure.

While the specifics of the agreement have yet to be determined, the potential deal could reach trillions of won. A Samsung SDI official indicated that the discussions are at an early stage, focusing on the expansion of supply, Tesla's requirements, and Samsung SDI's own production capabilities. No official decision on supply volumes has been made, the official added.

If an agreement is reached, production of the ESS batteries could take place at Samsung SDI's joint battery plant with Stellantis NV in Indiana, USA. The company recently announced, during its third-quarter earnings briefing, plans to shift the plant's electric vehicle (EV) battery production line to ESS manufacturing with a goal of achieving 30 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in U.S. production capacity by the end of next year.

Tesla's engagement with Samsung SDI and LG Energy Solution Ltd. signifies a strategic move to reduce its reliance on batteries from China. As North America's ESS demand increases, driven by AI data center expansion, the role of Korean manufacturers, especially those with local production facilities, becomes increasingly crucial.

LG Energy Solution is also reportedly engaging in talks with Tesla for additional ESS battery supplies, indicating that finalizing the deal's terms may take some time, according to company sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025